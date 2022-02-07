Patricia J. Hinrichs

BEAVER DAM—Patricia “Pat” J. Hinrichs, age 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Pat was born on November 26, 1946 the daughter of Walter and Lorraine (Matthews) Hinrichs. She worked for over 30-years for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Madison. Pat was an animal lover and enjoyed photography. She was a member at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Pat is survived by her nephews, Dan Hein of Cottage Grove and Anthony Hein of Beaver Dam; cousin, Eugene (Shirley) Matthews of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in by her parents, Wally and Lorraine; sister, Barbara; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Pat will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.