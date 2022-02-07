Patricia J. Hinrichs

BEAVER DAM—Patricia “Pat” J. Hinrichs, age 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.
Pat was born on November 26, 1946 the daughter of Walter and Lorraine (Matthews) Hinrichs. She worked for over 30-years for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Madison. Pat was an animal lover and enjoyed photography. She was a member at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Pat is survived by her nephews, Dan Hein of Cottage Grove and Anthony Hein of Beaver Dam; cousin, Eugene (Shirley) Matthews of Beaver Dam; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in by her parents, Wally and Lorraine; sister, Barbara; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Pat will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. A private family inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)