BEAVER DAM - Patricia J. Miller, 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Katharine Drexel – Mission Hall in Beaver Dam, on Fri., Aug. 9, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
