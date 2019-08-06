BEAVER DAM - Patricia J. Miller, 72, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Patricia was born the daughter of Richard E. and Jean Miller on Nov. 5, 1946, in Beaver Dam. She was a 1965 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and a 1969 graduate of Edgewood College in Madison. Patricia was dedicated to her career as a middle school English teacher in Beaver Dam until her retirement in 2002. She was a lifelong member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. Patricia volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and blood drives for the Blood Center of Wisconsin.
Patricia is survived by her siblings, Paul (Linda Breseman) Miller of Hancock, Wis., Phyllis (Gregory) Tratar of Beaver Dam, Ronald (Shelly) Miller of Ramsey, Minn., and Jeffrey (Jan Olson) Miller of Beaver Dam; her niece and nephews, Todd (Nancy) Miller, Michelle (Bill) Miller-Patterson, Matthew (Tomaro) Miller, Joel Miller, Andrew (Holly) Tratar, Benjamin Miller, Zachary (Danita) Tratar, and Samuel Miller; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Ian, Jordan, McKenzie, Austin, Wyatt, Drew, Leah, Emma, and Ares; her close friend, Janet Haas; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and her sister, Linda Miller in 2013.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. Katharine Drexel – Mission Hall in Beaver Dam on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Michael Erwin will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel – Building from our Belief fund or to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Patricia’s family wishes to thank Hillside Hospice and Manor, especially her nurse, Stephanie for all their care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
