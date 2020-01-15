Patricia Jean Hamele, 77, of Baraboo

Patricia Jean Hamele died peacefully at home Jan. 11, 2020. She was 77 years old.

Pat was born Sept. 15, 1942, to John and Florence Hamele in Portage, where she grew up and attended Portage schools. She married James Klemp and they were blessed with five children. Pat loved being a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking and decorating. In her younger years she loved sewing, painting ceramics, boating and snowmobiling with her family.

After raising her children, she earned her Associate degree in Hospitality Management from Nicolet College in Rhinelander. She loved working with the public, and her outgoing nature made her a customer favorite wherever she worked. She loved all things Elvis, sister trips to Vegas, and endless games of Yahtzee. She was kind, forgiving, and loved unconditionally. We were truly blessed and she will be deeply missed.

Survivors include her children, Tammy (Mark) Ludgatis, Mike Klemp, Brenda Kaufmann, Doug (Jen) Klemp and Rita (Mike); grandchildren, Jessica (Eric), Aaron (Kara), Michael, David, Sam, Anna, Matthew, Tyler and Haley; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by dear friend, Maynard Voelker; and siblings, Peggy, Tom (Phyllis), Joe (Linda) and Jeri. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Mary Katherine, Rita, Joan, Kay Ann, Jim, Bob and John.