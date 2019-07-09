Patricia Judge, age 72, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, July 03, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Pat was born the oldest of 10 children to John and Catherine (Kerr) Grover in Berwin, Illinois, on October 16, 1946. She was united in marriage to Warren Judge Jr. on August 21, 1965. Her working years were spent as a sales and marketing coordinator for a specialty and awards company and later as secretary for Glavinsured in Necedah.
Pat’s focus in life was her family; she raised eight children and five foster children mostly as a single mother. She loved her family more than anything. Pat also had a passion for music in her life. She dedicated many hours to her love of music by singing, teaching and instructing. Pat was a member of the Madison Civic Opera for two years. She led the church choir for many years, sang for many funerals and weddings and taught in the school. Pat’s strong faith, passion for music and love for her family will be the legacy she leaves for all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Saundra (Barry) Skinner of Mt. Morris, Ill., Warren (Mary) Judge III of Oregon, Ill., Melissa Judge of Baha, Mexico, Robert (Shira) Judge of Washington, Barbara (Dave) Schiefelbein of Hinckley, Ill. and Teresa (Andrew) Boerst of Suring, Wis., 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, siblings, Yvonne (James) Oukrust, John Grover, Jr., Barbara (Michael) Swenson, Maria (James) Ruch, Joseph Grover, Donna (Ron) Konen, Robert Grover and Annette Grover, as well as many foster children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine, her husband, Warren Judge, Jr., her daughters, Mary Sauter and Patricia Chamberlin, her sister, Margaret O’Loughlin, grandchildren, Jamee Curry and Finley Sauter, great-grandchild, Kayden Skinner, and nephews, Adam O’Loughlin, Joseph Grover and Terry Ruch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Pat will be laid to rest in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Cemetery next to her daughters, Mary and Patty. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, with a rosary to be said at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
