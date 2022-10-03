Jan. 28, 1943—Sept. 29, 2022

DEKORRA TOWNSHIP—Patricia L. Curtis, age 79, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.

Patricia was born on January 28, 1943, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Leo and Mary (Wagner) Gavinski. She was married to Roger Curtis on August 1, 1981, at the Columbia County Courthouse.

Patricia had been a crossing guard for the Poynette School District, a cook and server at the Pardeeville Nutrition Site, and an employee at Marshall Erdman and Clack Corp. Patricia was also a caregiver and had waitressed and bartended at various local restaurants. She enjoyed playing cards, being outdoors, gardening, ball games, and especially being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Daniel (Carmen) Kiefer, IL; and their children: Heather, Michael and Danielle; Theresa (Brian) Crawford, Montello; and their children: Tia and Carter; DeAnna (Smitty) Smith, MN; and their children: Bobby, Matt, Emma and Michael; and Rodney (Lesly) Curtis, Lodi; and their children: Sadie and Charlotte; granddaughter, Christine; five great-grandchildren; her brothers and sister: Paul (Jeannie) Gavinski, Portage, Tony (Jerri) Gavinski, Oxford, and Martha Davenport, MT; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roger on September 4, 2021, her brothers and sisters, Albert, Anne Mae, Joe, Donny, Mary, Leona, Rose and Kathi.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Mike Gormican officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the funeral home in Portage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Oak Park Place and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care of Patricia.