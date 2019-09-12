Patricia L. "Pat" Hill, age 80, left this world peacefully to be with her Savior and God in heaven on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born the second child and only daughter to Ace and Lila (Reed) Curtis on a cold, snowy Sunday February 5, 1939 in Portola, Calif. She lived many places in her life and was educated in the School of Life.
During her travels, she met the man of her dreams, Don Hill. She married him on May 10, 1957 in Reno, Nev. Together they would have six children, run several TV repair/sales businesses and live a wonderful life together. Patricia was a talented artist. She worked with many mediums including oils, acrylics, oil pastels and statues. She gave away many of her drawings and paintings to people she loved and donated her works to be auctioned for charity.
She was devoted to the Mother Mary and made thousands of rosaries for the missions and for anyone who needed a rosary to pray to the Mother Mary. Patricia was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. She cared deeply about everyone and was always there for people who needed a hand. She was never afraid and would go where others wouldn't. She was loved by all who met her and left a positive mark on everyone she met.
To remember her, she leaves behind her three sons, Daniel of Placerville Calif., Michael "John" (Karen) of Big Springs, Neb. and Jim (Sarah) of Atlanta, Ga.; three daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Wondra of Mayville Wis., Theresa (Doug) Fowler of Canyon Lake, Texas and Kathleen (Jim) Lovik of Juneau, Wis; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a brother Tim Curtis of Oregon state; sister-in-law Francis Curtis of New Jersey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Taking her to heaven will be her husband Don who went ahead on December 25, 1972 to prepare a home for them. Greeting her there will be her parents and her brothers, Eugene and Richard Curtis. Also greeting her will be Forest Hill and Ruth Faulkner, Don's parents that loved Patricia dearly and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Norma Hill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Reeseville. Rev. Michael Erwin will officiate. Entombment will be in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be directed to Alzheimer's research.
