WISCONSIN DELLS—Patricia Lynne Reick, age 58, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the Wisconsin Dells Health Services, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Patricia was born on Sept. 9, 1961, in Omaha, Neb. to Robert and Virginia (Ebneter) Lawver.
Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and collecting gnome’s.
Patricia is survived by her children, Cassaundra (Fiancé Tom Leege) Mohr, Keith (girlfriend Lorimar Sanchez) Reick; grandchildren, Brynn, Bryce, Brayden, Braxton; sister, Diana (Terry) Alsum; and a brother, George Lawver; aunt Judy Ebneter, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Special pet cats, Ziah and Zoe.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Starla; and two brothers, Robert and Billy.
A memorial service will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage.
If you are comfortable, wear your favorite team jersey.
