BEAVER DAM - Patricia M. Hensler, 81, of Beaver Dam, went peacefully to her Heavenly home with God on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
A visitation will take place on Monday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (Mission Hall) in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Father Mike Erwin officiating. Interment will take place at St. Columba Cemetery in Lake Five, Wis. A gathering and light luncheon will be held after the Mass at Swan City Park in Beaver Dam.
Patricia was born the daughter of Stanley and Mary (McCartan) Persick on March 5, 1938, in Waukesha. She was united in marriage with Wilbur C. “Huntz” Hensler on July 26, 1958, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Lake Five, Wis.
Patti was a faithful member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She was involved in the Marion Movement of Priests of Holy Hill. Pat loved going to rummage sales, thrift stores, and bake sales where she would then give away the sweet treats she bought to family and friends. Patti was a social butterfly who could talk to anyone, and enjoyed sharing her gift by spending time at nursing homes visiting with the elderly. In earlier years, Patti and her husband enjoyed dancing, going camping and taking Sunday drives. She most loved time spent with her family.
Pat will be missed by her five children, Debbie Hensler of Calif., Mark Hensler of Beaver Dam, John Hensler of Beaver Dam, Denise Hensler of Mich., and Diane (Jeff) LaVine of S.D.; five grandchildren, Daniel and Nicole Hensler, Jared LaVine, Heather (Jimmy) Murphy, and Tanner B. Harper; three great-grandchildren, Michaela Hensler, Joel and Jameson Linke and two sisters, Bunnie (Jerry) Gresbach and Irene (Hal) Kroken. She is further survived other relatives and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilbur “Huntz” in 2015; six children; two sons, Mike and Eddie and four children in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. For more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
