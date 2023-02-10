Aug. 16, 1951—Feb. 6, 2023

PORTAGE – Patricia M. Vanden Avond, age 71, of Portage, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Pat was born on August 16, 1951, in Marinette, WI, the daughter of William and Ruth (Flatley) Early.

She was married to Andrew Vanden Avond. In her free time, Pat enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She loved sharing her knit creations with everyone around her.

She is survived by her husband, Andy; her children: Ryan (Sara) and Kelsey Vanden Avond; three grandchildren: Kane, Ruthie, and Ella; her brother, William (Karen) Early; her sister, Maureen (Bruce) Ruzicka; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Early.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage.