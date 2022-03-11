Jan. 19, 1928—March 8, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Patricia Mae Lauth, 94, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her home by her family.

Patricia was born on January 19, 1928 in Fond du Lac to Ernest Joseph and Eleanor (Burke) Charon. She was a graduate of Messmer High School in Milwaukee and Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She later received her bachelor’s degree of nursing from Alverno College. Patricia was married to Virgil L. Lauth on January 24, 1953 at St. Anthony de Padua in Milwaukee. She began her career as a registered nurse in 1949, starting with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam and retiring from the Beaver Dam Community Hospital after many years of dedicated service. In addition to her nursing career, she lovingly raised her family and helped her husband Virgil with their dry cleaning business.

Patricia was proud of her many accomplishments and volunteering efforts. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam where she was a member of the Christian Women and sang in the funeral choir. She was a camp nurse at Camp Wawbeek. She was a 4-H leader for both the Dodge County and Leipsic 4-H and was camp nurse with the Dodge County 4-H. Patricia and Virgil were proud to be a patron of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.

Patricia is survived by her children: Janet (Fred) Minnig of Beaver Dam, Thomas (Terry) Lauth of Eyota, MN, Rita (Jack) Rhodes of Beaver Dam, Mike (Lori) Lauth of Waterloo, Nancy (Paul) Thompson of DeForest, and Mary Pat (Bill) Boschert of Beaver Dam; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren with one more due in August; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil in 2016; son, Leonard Lauth in 2018; a year old son, Richard; and her brother, James Charon.

At age 94, it was her time to go and join Virgil, Leonard and Richard, but it is hard to image life without her. She will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends.

The Rosary will be read at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Katharine Drexel – Building From Our Belief fund.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.