Patricia Mary Schultz, 60, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home in Beaver Dam. She was born on March 16, 1960, to David and Lorraine Bleich in Columbus.
Patty grew up in Rio and attended Rio High School. On Feb. 25, 1977, she married Craig E. Schultz Sr. in Portage. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She enjoyed Sundays watching the Packers and having family meals with mashed potatoes. Her hobbies were on the computer managing buy, sell, trade groups. She loved listening to music with her kids. She was a kind hearted woman who enjoyed making others smile and laugh.
Patty is survived by her husband of 43 years, Craig E. Schultz, Sr.; children, Craig E. Schultz, Jr., Lorraine Donnelly, David (Angelica) Schultz; grandchildren, Alyssa, Aurora, Areena, Jordan, Justin, Addison, Kendall, Kaitlyn; great-grandson on the way; brothers, Mike Bleich, Pat (Patty) Bleich, Kelly (Karen) Bleich, and sister, Erin (Mark, Sr.) Reichwald; and many nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents David and Lorraine Bleich. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rio. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Rio is serving the family.
