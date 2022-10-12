Patricia May (Probst) Fausett

April 18, 1926—July 22, 2022

BARABOO—Patricia Mae (Probst) Fausett, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 with her family members present. Patti was born April 18, 1926, to Ida and Richard Probst.

Patti is survived by her children: Carl (Connie), Rory and Teresa (Peter) Parker. She was a loving grandma to seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Patti was very devoted to her family; her love and support of her family was the most important role in her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Patti is the last of her family that included Al, Howard, Robert, Merlin, Lucille, Maxine (Mickey), and Duane (Toby).

Patti was raised in Chippewa Falls, WI. She met the love of her life, Robert in 1946 when Robert returned home from serving as a Marine in WWII. In a storybook romance it was love at first sight for both of them. Patti and Bob were married three months after they met; they got married in St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls on Valentine’s Day in 1946.

They lived in Madison for over 40 years until Bob’s retirement. They then moved to a home they built in Baxter’s Hollow in Otter Creek Canyon where they lived for several years. In 1995 they moved to Horicon and lived there until Bob died in 2007.

After Bob’s passing, Patti moved to Oak Park Place in Baraboo where she lived until her death. Patti had many friends who loved her throughout her life. She was a genuine, loving human being that was full of the joy of life.

Over the years she lived at Oak Park Place, her radiant smile and generous heart were contagious as she visited daily with her fellow residents and staff at Oa Park Place. Patti remarked very often that she was very happy at Oak Park Place and felt very loved there. And indeed, she was. The staff at Oak Park Place cared for Patti with loving compassion and dignity, as well as for the other patients afflicted with Alzheimer’s.

Patti was a strong supporter of pro-life life causes; at all the various stages of her life, she shared her faith and her belief of the sacredness of life with people she knew. Patti loved little children and no matter where she was, she would stop and visit with little children; she absolutely loved talking with them.

Patti dearly loved her family, her Catholic faith and her country. She was fearlessly patriotic; she loved this country and passionately believed in goodness of America.

Throughout her life, she championed those with hardships and handicaps. She was very active in volunteering throughout her life; she spent many years volunteering as a patient aide at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison; she served as a Girl Scout Leader of a large troop in Madison, and was also very active in her church, singing with her beautiful soprano voice in the church choir.

During her life, Patti joined her husband in actively working in support of on-going conservation projects in the Baraboo Bluffs. Their life-long dream was for new generations of people to have the opportunity to experience the unique fauna and flora that came to thrive in the deep canyon from the last great glacier period, known as the Wisconsin Glaciation, circa 100,000 years ago. To that end, Patti and Bob gave 90 acres of forested land in Baxter Hollow to the Nature Conservancy.

Patti’s family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place Memory Care Unit, and the wonderful staff of AGRACE Hospice for their exceptional loving care during these last few years of Patti’s life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m.. Fr. Jay Poster and Fr. Jared Holzhuter will officiate. Patti will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is helping with arrangements.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept my faith- 2 Timothy 4:7.”