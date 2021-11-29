Patricia Mueller

BARABOO—Patricia A. “Pat” Mueller, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the age of 83 years. She was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in Stevens Point, Wis., to Lawrence V. and Cecelia E. (Nikolai) Ciecholinski, later shortened to Chick.

Pat spent her youth in Stevens Point, Kimberly, Briggsville, and Baraboo, Wis. Her father moved the family for his work at the Badger Army Ordnance Plant during World War II and the Korean War.

Pat graduated with honors from Kimberly High School, Kimberly, Wis., in 1957, where she excelled at math and Latin. Her intentions were to attend Marquette University; however, she met the love of her life, John P. Mueller. They were united in marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Baraboo, on Aug. 24, 1957. Together, they raised seven sons on Pine Island Farm, Inc., which they purchased in 1969 in the Township of Caledonia, Portage, Wis.

Pat was a devout Catholic and taught CCD at Durward’s Glen. She was a 4-H leader, served on the board of directors for Alto Creamery, became a certified breeder of cattle, as well as treasurer of Caledonia Township.