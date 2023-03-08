Aug. 9, 1934—Feb. 25, 2023

PLOVER—Patricia “Pat” Lee McDonald of Plover passed away Saturday February 25, 2023, at Maple Ridge Assisted Living in Plover with her loving family at her side.

Age 88, Patricia was born August 9, 1934, in Portage, WI. She was the daughter of the late Levi Sutfin and Angeline Millard. She was a graduate of Portage High School. Patricia was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Stevens Point.

She was married to Angus “Tom” McDonald who preceded her in death in 1997. Together, Patricia and Tom owned and operated a farm, while also raising a family. In addition to helping run the farm and managing her household, Patricia enjoyed gardening, listening to music, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons.

Caring for animals and working outdoors a great portion of her adult life, Patricia had a deep love and appreciation for nature and all animals, especially dogs and horses. Patricia passed on her spiritual sense of the world to her daughters and set an example for them in faith, perseverance, strength of character, and humility.

A diligent worker her entire life, Patricia also had a sense of humor and enjoyed having fun—most recently this winter, making snow angels with Karl at Maple Ridge.

Survivors include her two daughters: Renita Milanowski of Plover and Dixie (Howard) Herpel of Homosassa, FL; her two grandsons: Samuel Milanowski (Sara) and Levi Milanowski (Alyssa Burke), both of Appleton. Patricia is further survived by one brother, William (Judy) Gifford of Solana Beach, CA; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and several siblings.

Private family services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

