March 17, 1936—April 29, 2022

IRONWOOD, MI -

Patricia “Pat” Simmons, 86, of Pardeeville, WI passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, with her family by her side.

Pat was born on March 17, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Emil and Violet (Gargaro) Larsen

Pat married the love of her life, Stanley “Tom” Simmons on June 14, 1953, in Chicago, IL.

She worked at Jewel, SmithKline, drove a bus for disabled kids, owned their own janitorial service, and was a nanny for several years. Pat was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She made friends no matter where she was or what she was doing. Pat was a loving, thoughtful, kind, hardworking, sassy, and best mother we could ever have.

Pat is survived by her five children: Deb (Judy), Sherry (Ron), Tom, Connie (Billy), and Patti (Muzzy); grandchildren: Dean (Raetta), Shawna (Mike), Nicole (Geno), John, Krystle (Chad), Tom (Marisa), Cory (Ellyn), Kyle (Emily), Trever (Kaitlyn), Dylan, and Cheyanne (Zac); great-grandchildren: Katarina, Anastasia, Isabella, Brynleigh, Rylan, Landon, Kyle, Aydan, Carson, William, Declan, Everleigh, and Elilah; siblings: Emil Jr., Jean (Rich) and Bob; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Violet Larsen; her husband, Stanley “Tom”; and her companion pet, Sandi.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, at 2652 Murphy Road, Portage, WI 53901, at noon, preceded by a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. There will be no luncheon after the service.

The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood to honor Pat’s legacy of life. You can leave a condolence or a tribute at