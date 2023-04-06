Oct. 10, 1929—March 31, 2023

REEDSBURG—Patricia “Pat” Waters, age 93, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, WI with Dan Farber officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pat was born in Kenosha, WI on October 10, 1929, the daughter of Paul and Evelyn (Smith) Thompson.

She grew up in Kenosha and went on to college at Tennessee Wesleyan where she met Mack Waters. They were married on September 1, 1950 and enjoyed 57 years together until his passing in July, 2008.

Pat and Mack made their home in Nebraska, Colorado, and Mississippi, before ending up in Milwaukee, WI, where they raised their family. They enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends all over the country. She also enjoyed nature and reading.

After her children were born, Pat continued her college education at Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She went on to teach elementary school in Franklin, WI and received a Teacher of the Year Award during her career.

When Mack retired, they moved back to Colorado for several years where she worked at Great West Life until her retirement. When Pat retired they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Pat was always an active member of the church that she attended. She was a member of the Reedsburg United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Women’s Circle, Reedsburg Women’s Club, Retired Teachers Association and she spent a lot of time volunteering at Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Lake Delton Elementary School. Pat played and taught piano lessons and shared that talent for church services while she was a resident at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center.

Pat is survived by her daughters: Marti (Kevin) Fults, Mary (Jeff) Griffin, Peggy (Paul) Gorzalski; six grandchildren: Matthew (Alexandra) Fults, Katie (Victor Lopez) Fults, Brianna (Seth) Oetken, Michael (Morgan Michel) Griffin, Marisa (Daryl) Berry, and Noah (Madison Bjork) Stovich; three great-grandchildren; Owen, Ashton and Evan Fults. She is also survived by two special sisters-in-law: Margaret Waters and Nancy Thompson; along with special nieces and nephew and many wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mack Waters; brother, Bruce Thompson; and brother-in-law, Macon Waters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance in her name can be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Everyone who knew her will remember her laugh and happy spirit. She will be missed by all, especially the staff and fellow residents at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center where she lived for the past eight years.

