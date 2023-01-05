Aug. 13, 1938 - Dec. 22, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS - Patricia "Patsy" Frei, 84 of Camp Douglas, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 13, 1938 to Dwight and Lucile (VanEman) Duncan. She attended nursing school in Madison then worked as an RN at Tomah Memorial Hospital for approximately 42 years until she retired in 2000.

Patsy was united in marriage to John Frei on June 4, 1960 at the Bethel Baptist Church where they remained as faithful members until their passing. Patsy was the Sunday School Treasurer for many years for Bethel and also worked as the Town of Byron Treasurer.

Patsy loved to sew and cross stitch. She sewed many costumes for the Bethel Baptist Passion Play and was always willing to do some patching for those that asked. She enjoyed showing her kids the country on their summer vacations. In later years, traveling with John and often other family and friends was something she loved. They took many trips out west with their camper and also motorcycle camping trips. They took three trips by motorcycle to Alaska where Patsy loved photographing the landscape and wildlife.

Over the years, you could find Patsy sewing on a dress for a special event, fixing a seat for a tree stand, washing out a cut for a scared child or giving some medical advice to a worrying mother. She also loved to read. She was a loving person and God's love shown thru her in everything she did.

Patsy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She always enjoyed having the family over for Sunday dinners. Many cherished memories were made at Grandma's house.

She is survived by a daughter, Debrah (Rick) Donovan; a son, Daniel (Debbie) Frei all of Camp Douglas; five grandchildren: Clint (Christina) Donovan, Jennifer (Pat) Scott both of Camp Douglas, Benjamin (Briana) Frei of Perkasie, PA, Ethan (Kaytee) Frei of Marshfield, Andrew (Jessica) Frei of Tomah; 10 great-grandchildren: Noah, Lily Donovan, Henry, Emelia, Oliver, Elowyn, Everett, Jensen, Miles, Luella Frei, and an expected great grandchild; a brother, Jerry (Cherryl) Duncan of Wyeville; three sisters-in-law: Edna (Elmer) Georgeson of Camp Douglas, Geraldine Frei of Camp Douglas, and John's twin sister Joanne Jones of Camp Douglas; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers-in-law: Douglas Frei, Lewis "Babe" Jones and nephews: Randy Duncan and Arvid Georgeson, and a great-nephew, Joshua Georgeson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 1st Ave., Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson and Pastor Benjamin Frei will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.