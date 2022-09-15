Patricia "Patti" Lohr

Feb. 27, 1948—Sept. 9, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Patricia Ann Lohr, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Beaver Dam.
Patti was born on February 27, 1948, in Portage, WI, daughter of Robert and Elaine Lohr.
Patti was passionate of everything to do with nature, art and music. In particular, she loved nature walks, canoeing, horses, wolves, and turtles. She was an “incredible” artist from her beautiful sketches to her incredibly detailed bird houses. Nature was her true happy place, that we will all remember her for. She loved everyone and would talk to every possible stranger that may have needed an ear at the time.
Patti is survived by her two daughters: Marin Medema AND Mardi (Thomas) Neefe; eight grandchildren: Chandler (Lexy) Medema, Claire Medema, Cody (Cede) Minnema, Austin Neefe, Kaitlyn Neefe, Zackary Neefe, Dustin Haag and Jonathon Haag; one great grandson, Wyatt Haag; daughter-in-law, Dawn Wavra; brothers: Jim (Tia) Lohr, William “Bill” Lohr and Robert “Bob” Lohr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elaine Lohr; son, Scott Wavra.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.randolphfh.com
