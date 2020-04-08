× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia “Patty” Schluter, age 61, of rural Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a long courageous battle with breast cancer, at her home with her loving family by her side.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston, Wis. with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Due to the ongoing public health restrictions, visitation prior to and at the Mass itself are limited to immediate family. Interment will follow immediately after Mass at St. Patrick’s Cemetery where others are able to attend.

Patty was born July 5, 1958 in Mauston, Wis., the daughter of Eugene and Phillis (Laridaen) Burns. She grew up in the Mauston area and graduated from high school and then furthered her education at WWTI in LaCrosse, Wis., majoring in business education. In October of 1981, she married Daniel Schluter in Mauston. Patty’s working career started at Central Wisconsin Community Action. About 18 years ago she began working at the Juneau County Courthouse holding many positions there and for the past six years has been the Clerk of Courts. She loved spending time with her three granddaughters, gardening and reading books.