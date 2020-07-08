Patricia Petersen, 89

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUDAHY - Patricia L. (née Walter) Petersen, age 89, passed away at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a long battle with COPD and cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 64 years, Kenneth "Pete", daughter Peggy, sons Perry (Julie) and Peter (Leah), grandchildren, Alyssa (Andrew) Rohrer, Tyler (Amanda), Zachary, Kailey, Keira and great-grandson Asher Rohrer. Pat is also loved and will be missed by niece Kathy Mayer, nephew, David Walter, cousins, other family and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clem and Winifred "Winnie" (née Sheridan) Walter, and brother John Walter.

Pat was born in Kendall, Wis. and attended UW LaCrosse for 2 years, then spent many years as a bank teller. Patricia was a long time choir member and at one time as a church organist.

She enjoyed bowling, reading, puzzle solving, and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and season ticket holder. She enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in Juneau County.

Due to COVID-19, a private Funeral Mass will be held. If so desired, memorials to the American Cancer Society or to Project Concern at Nativity of the Lord are appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Allay Home Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Pat.