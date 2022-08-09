Feb. 6, 1951—Aug. 4, 2022

REESEVILLE—Patricia “Trish” A. Bowling, 71 years, of Reeseville, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her home with her family.

Patricia was born on February 6, 1951 the daughter of James Ace and Pearl Lorene (Durbin) Goodson in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. On April 4, 1970 in Sullivan, WI, she was united in marriage with Leslie L. Bowling.

Trish was a dedicated wife, mom, and grandma who made sure everyone in her family had what they needed; many times lovingly sewing, crafting or baking the item. Trish and her mother, Pearl owned and operated their own bakery that specialized in decorative cakes for all occasions and homemade candy. Trish was a very talented seamstress and crafter. She enjoyed creating seasonal decorations, unique and elaborate Halloween costumes for the family that won many town awards. She was an avid gardener and flower enthusiast. Trish and her husband, Leslie enjoyed woodworking, furniture refinishing and home renovations together. She loved all kind of animals.

Trish will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leslie of Reeseville; her children: Jennylee (Bill) Prevost of Slaughter, Louisiana, Jodi Bowling of New Berlin and Les Bowling of Reeseville; her grandchildren: JB Brown, Sadie Brown, Meghan Van Buren and Jacobi Bowling; and her great-grandchildren: A’maria Van Buren and Zyere Singleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Pearl Goodson.

Patricia “Trish” will be laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia, Wisconsin.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family.