Oct. 23, 1964—Feb. 25, 2023

FALL RIVER—Patrick A. “Pat” Corlett, age 58, joined his heavenly family on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Pat was born on October 23, 1964 in Oshkosh, WI. He graduated from Hammarskjold High School, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. His affection for the dairy industry led him to attend and graduate from the UW-Madison Farm & Industry Short Course Program.

Pat married the love of his life, Wendy, on August 9, 1986 at Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church. Together, they brought three wonderful sons into the world to complete their family. He was incredibly proud of his sons and his grandkids really captured his heart.

Pat was devoted to his profession, working for 11 years for East Central Select Sires and later worked nearly 27 years for Central Ag Supply. Pat had a love of the dairy industry in which he was dedicated to his dairy farmers and meeting all their needs. He also spent time working for the Fall River School district as a school bus driver.

Pat was involved in many organizations and enjoyed being active with the Fall River Booster Club, the Columbus-Fall River Sno-Blazers, and the Badger Truck Pullers Assoc. He loved spending time outdoors: camping, hiking, bird watching, snowmobiling, and attending the annual Warrens CranFest with his wife. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fanatic. He made every attempt to watch any game involving the Packers, Badgers, Brewers or Bucks. He also loved music and was known to change the lyrics of songs to match his “goofy dad” ways. At family gatherings, he took great joy in an attempt to win everyone’s money in a game of Huckley Buck.

Pat is survived by his wife, Wendy Corlett of Fall River; sons: Jason (Ashley) Corlett of Waterloo, Joshua Corlett of Neenah, and Aaron (Bailee) Corlett of Fall River; grandchildren: Laird, Leighton, Camryn, and a baby boy due in April; mother, Ingrid Corlett; two brothers: Michael (Shanen) Corlett and Adam Corlett; “favorite” mother-in-law, Betty Warmka; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lyle and Bernice Simonson; stepfather, Brian Corlett; “Grandma” Nett and “Grandpa” Jack; and father-in-law, Andrew Warmka.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, Columbus, at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at Savanna Oaks Community Center, Fall River. To honor Pat’s passion for Wisconsin sports, please dress in Wisconsin sports attire. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Farmers and Merchants Union Bank. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Pat’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.