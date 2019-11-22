DALTON/RANDOLPH - Patrick Madigan, 74, of Dalton/Randolph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Randolph. He was born March 25, 1945, in Beaver Dam. Patrick owned and operated Skyhurst Photography for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Mike (Anna) Madigan; daughter, Melissa (Mike) Knipfel; and his grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
