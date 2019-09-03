Patrick Scott Potter, age 58, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Madison, Wis.
The family invites you to his “Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering” on Saturday, September 14, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Spring Brook Hall of Fame room, 242 Lake Shore Drive Wisconsin Dells, Wis. 53965. This is a drop in gathering and light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dells Archery Club, PO Box 592, Wisconsin Dells, Wis. 53965.
The PICHA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
