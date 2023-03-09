Nov. 25, 1951—Feb. 27, 2023

BARABOO—Patrick William Robertson, age 71, escaped the grasp of Alzheimer’s on February 27, 2023.

Patrick was dedicated to the study of this terrible disease, and was a long term participant in the UW Dementia Research Study. He hoped to help research to save others from its destruction, and his final contribution was for the UW Brain Study.

Patrick was born on November 25, 1951, in Savanah, IL, and was one of ten children of Edith (Baker) and Dallas Robertson. His family put down roots in many places around the US, but he called the Baraboo area his home.

Pat dreamed of being a history teacher, but his service in Germany and Vietnam interrupted that plan. He was always an avid reader of all things history, and lots of adventure. Most times he would have multiple books going at the same time. He often said that he helped support the North Freedom Library with his late fees.

Pat’s greatest pride was his family. He loved them with all his heart, and the arrival of grandchildren put him “over the moon”. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, canoeing and just being outside with his family. He created feasts on his Weber and would prepare recipes of the world with gusto. The Great North Woods of Wisconsin held a special place for him on Loon Lake, which began with his honeymoon and ended with a last visit that included the entire family.

Patrick’s employment was most often service and people based. From an OR Tech at Methodist Hospital, Purchasing at St Clare’s, and custodial jobs at old and new UW Hospitals and the City of Madison, he delighted in the contacts with a huge variety of people. He most enjoyed his years with the students at the old and new elementary schools in North Freedom.

Patrick married his love and best friend, confidant and co-conspirator, Jodie K. Lange, on July 20, 1974, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Springs, WI. Their years together were mysterious to some, but were the root of creative teamwork until the end.

He is survived by his sons: Benjamin (Sylwia Owerczuk) and Gustave (Brittany Dyar); grandchildren: Mikolaj Amaya, MicalaRose, Patrick, Henry, and Lydia who made her appearance on March 1, 2023. Survivors also include his sisters: Sondra Scholz, Bonnie (Alan) Scheidegger, Wendy (Robert) Mawbey and Susan Tureno; and brother, Michael; surviving in-laws include: Diane (Richard) Robertson and Rita (Stanley) Robertson, Scott (Gina Licht) Lange, JoAnn (David) Lane, and Lois and Clair Munns. Pat is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Richard and Stanley, sisters: Barbra JeRue and Dottie Robertson, and his father-in-law, Milton Lange.

Not Everyone who lost their life in Vietnam died there.

Not Everyone who came home from Vietnam ever left there.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Woodtick Lodge Family Trust, care of the family.