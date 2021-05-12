Patrouille, Donna

WAUPUN - Donna Patrouille, 81, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac with her loving husband, Bob, at her side.
Donna was born May 9, 1940, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Henry and Adelia Lohaus Wiese. Donna was a graduate of Waupun High School. In 1957 she married Dennis Ball in Waupun. Following their divorce, Donna married Robert Patrouille on Sept. 26, 1987. Donna was employed by Brooks Ambulance, Waupun Memorial Hospital, and retired from the WI Division of Corrections Pharmacy Division. Donna was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bob Patrouille of Waupun; two sons, Bill Ball (and special friend, Anna Marie) of Neenah and Brian (Sharon) Ball of Waupun; three grandchildren, Lynzi Ball, Nick Ball, and Nate Ball; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Brooklyn, and Madilyn; a brother, Jim (Mary) Wiese of Fond du Lac; three step-children, Sherry (Kevin) Winter of Waupun, Doreen Nitschke of Waupun, and Curt (Julie) Patrouille of Waupun; six step-grandchildren, Kyle Winter, Grace Winter (special friend, Derek Loomans), Bryce Nitschke, Jenna Nitschke, Connor (Shyann) Patrouille, and Alex Patrouille; two step-great-grandchildren, Oaklee and Lane; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Oelke, Myrtle VanBever, Vera Baehler, and Millie Rohrschneider; and three brothers, Melvin, Lawrence, and Fred Wiese.
Funeral services for Donna Patrouille will be held Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun with the Rev. Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun and on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)