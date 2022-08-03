Feb. 10, 1957—July 28, 2022

MERRIMAC—Patsy Ann DuVall, age 65, of Merrimac, passed away on July 28, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital, after a courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Patsy was born February 10, 1957 in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of Arthur V. and Gertrude E. (Hanusa) Haefer.

She graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1975. During the Early 1980’s she worked as a cocktail waitress and bartender, which led her to become involved with softball and pool leagues.

In 1986 her ‘baby girl’, Amber was born and she stayed home to raise her until she went back to work in the mid 1990’s as a bartender. After bartending she started work as a custodian for Merrimac Charter School until she became ill in 2017 with a brain aneurysm which led to a stroke during brain surgery, followed by the neuroendocrine cancer in October 2020.

Patsy enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, travel, Green Bay Packer games, and was an avid animal lover especially of her horses while growing up on a farm. Patsy was a gardener, taking great pride in her plants in the yard and in the house. Her biggest joy in life was her daughter Amber, and granddaughter Alayna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Arthur, and her sister Sally Thompson, her brother in law Dan Thompson, and her brother in law Michael Wobschall.

Patsy is survived by her daughter Amber (Roger) Conkle of Baraboo; granddaughter Alayna; her sisters, Sue Wobschall of Loganville, Mary Bohen (Keith Albrecht of Reedsburg), Trudy (Dale) Haney of Baraboo, Peggy (Mike) Anderson of Reedsburg; and many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Patsy will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Merrimac with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Thursday from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. A luncheon will be served at the Merrimac Memorial Park after interment at the cemetery.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg is assisting the Family