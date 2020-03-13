Paul August Licht, 81, of Baraboo

Paul was born on Feb 18, 1939, to Everett and Pearl (Goethke) Licht. He passed away on Feb 16, 2020. Paul spent most of his childhood in Baraboo. He attended Baraboo High School until 1957. He farmed for many years in the Cambria area. He liked hunting and fishing and was an avid racing fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers. Lloyd passed in 2018 and Kenneth died in infancy. He is survived by three sisters, Dorothy (Dave) Wingers of Cambria, Donna (Raymond) Rygiewicz of Madison, Kathleen Schmidt of Portage, and a brother, Keith Licht of Portage. Paul was never married but is survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral service but a graveside service will be held in April at the Cambria Cemetary where Paul will be interred with his mother and father. A special thanks goes to Cindy Gamillo and Larry Wingers for their help. RIP Paul