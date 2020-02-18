Paul dean Mittelsteadt, 81, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Paul Dean Mittelsteadt, 81, of Reedsburg, Wis., son of Reinhold C. and Frona P. (Schuette) Mittelsteadt, passed away on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020, at Gracewood Advanced Assisted Living and Memory Care of Highland, in St. Paul, Minn., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Paul worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, at G.I. Case in Shakopee, Minn., for 30 years and for the last 10 years before his retirement in 2008 at Reedsburg High School, as a custodian. He served for six-months in active duty in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and served for 15 years in the Army Reserves. He loved nature walks, especially at his family’s woodland that was part of the farm he grew up at, and Mirror Lake State Park.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Juanita, and son, Glen Mittelsteadt.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen McLaughlin (Meagan McLaughlin).

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church,, in Reedsburg, with Rev. Robert Moberg, interim pastor, and Pastor Meagan McLaughlin co-officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow the services at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.