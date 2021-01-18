Paul, Debbra L.

Debbie was a loving, caring nature and was a true friend to all she knew. Her interests were diverse. Above all was her belief in Jesus Christ our Lord. She loved all sports but liked to follow NASCAR racing and the local race tracks. She was Dan Silberhorn’s car #5 number one fan. Debbie was known for her love of walking and finding new friends. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she served in different volunteer capacities. She was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ our Lord.

“Love is patient and kind; it is not jealous or conceited or proud; love is not ill-mannered or selfish or irritable; love does not keep a record of wrong; love is not happy with evil, but is happy with truth. Love never gives up; and its faith, hope and patience never fail.” Love is eternal. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crown of Life Christian Academy (CLCA) or to Agrace Hospice Care, who cared for Debbie in her last months.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00am at Bethany Lutheran Church 404 Roosevelt St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made by visiting nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.