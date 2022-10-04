May 3, 1939—Sept. 30, 2022

BARABOO—Paul Edward Emhoff, age 83 of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at his son’s home. Paul, son of Irvin and Salomie (Rudolph) Emhoff was born May 3, 1939. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School.

On June 29, 1963 he was united in marriage to Lois Leidig, she preceded him in death on Aug. 9, 2022. Paul served in the Marine Corps Reserves for a year until his honorable discharge. He was employed by Seneca Foods as a Maintainer until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, collecting antique clocks and lanterns and going to auctions. Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Melissa Vernon, Tyler (Krystal Jacobson) Emhoff; grandchildren: Justin Emhoff, Amber Vernon, Kayla Emhoff, Kacie Emhoff; sister, Shirley Emhoff; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; and his sister, Carol Bortles.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of mass. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.