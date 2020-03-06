Paul Francis Hatzinger, age 65, of Beaver Dam

Paul Francis Hatzinger of Beaver Dam, Wis. passed away on Jan. 29th, 2020, after battling various health issues at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Paul was born on Nov. 13, 1954, to Howard and Dorothy (Reinert) Hatzinger at St Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wis. Paul was the third born son of Howard and Dorothy Hatzinger.

One thing he had a great passion for was cars, working on them and just admiring the assortment of different styles and looks. He was an auto body technician for over 30 years and enjoyed working at his own side businesses H & L Auto Body and Hatz Off Auto Body with his brother Hugh. He also worked for Tom Reilly, Countryside, and more recently John Deere.

Paul enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his two children, Kara and Matt. They both kept him very busy with watching their athletic events, their travels, and other various accomplishments in life. He was very proud of his children. Paul spent a lot of time up at the Family Center, managing the Zamboni and donating many items to the rink, coaching hockey, and helping wherever they needed it.

