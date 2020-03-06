Paul Francis Hatzinger, age 65, of Beaver Dam

Paul Francis Hatzinger of Beaver Dam, Wis. passed away on Jan. 29th, 2020, after battling various health issues at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Paul was born on Nov. 13, 1954, to Howard and Dorothy (Reinert) Hatzinger at St Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wis. Paul was the third born son of Howard and Dorothy Hatzinger.
One thing he had a great passion for was cars, working on them and just admiring the assortment of different styles and looks. He was an auto body technician for over 30 years and enjoyed working at his own side businesses H & L Auto Body and Hatz Off Auto Body with his brother Hugh. He also worked for Tom Reilly, Countryside, and more recently John Deere.
Paul enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his two children, Kara and Matt. They both kept him very busy with watching their athletic events, their travels, and other various accomplishments in life. He was very proud of his children. Paul spent a lot of time up at the Family Center, managing the Zamboni and donating many items to the rink, coaching hockey, and helping wherever they needed it.
Some of Paul’s hobbies included water skiing, racing go-karts, Brewer Games, golfing with his friends and family, bowling, woodworking, and tooling around in his shop/garage. Even though he was quite modest, he was a great musician and enjoyed the big bands with the added horn section like Tower of Power and Here Come the Mummies. His more recent favorite thing was riding around and taking care of his 1932 Ford Coupe.
Paul was survived by his son Matt (Jamie) Hatzinger of La Crescent, Minn. and his daughter, Kara Hatzinger of Las Vegas, Nev.; one grandson, Hudson; his brother, Marc (Donna) and their children, Twila (Jon), Megan (Jake), and Amanda; his cousin, Tom (Lisa) Hatzinger and their children; his niece Kelsey Hatzinger; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Dorothy; aunts and uncles, Eleanor Ehrke, Irving Ehrke, Urban Hatzinger and Crystal Hatzinger; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Reinert, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hatzinger; his eldest brother, John Hatzinger and younger brother, Hugh Hatzinger; good friend Mark (Morkie) Klein; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 13th at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., followed by a gathering to celebrate Paul’s life at Stooges Sports Bar, 112 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, starting around 6:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
