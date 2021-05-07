Paul, Jeanette M. (Yagodinski)

BEAVER DAM - Jeanette M. (Yagodinski) Paul, 82, of Beaver Dam, entered her eternal, joyous home in heaven on May 5, 2021, after her courageous battle against cancer.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 14 at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and also on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
