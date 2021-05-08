Paul, Jeanette Minnie (Yagodinski)

BEAVER DAM - The Lord took Jeanette Paul to her eternal, joyous home in heaven on May 5, 2021, at the age of 82, after her courageous battle against cancer. She was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Beaver Dam, to Clarence J. and Minnie (Wendorf) Beske. She became a child of God through Holy Baptism on Aug. 28, 1938, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and was confirmed on May 18 by the Rev. L.C. Kirst. She remained a lifelong member of St. Stephen's and treasured the gift of salvation earned for her by Jesus.
Jeanette was married to Gerald Yagodinski on Aug. 6, 1960. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2005. She married Warren Paul on Oct. 24, 2009. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2018.
Jeanette was a lifetime resident of the Beaver Dam area. She attended grade school at St. Stephen's Lutheran School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956. She worked at The Old National Bank in Beaver Dam, Kmart in Beaver Dam and Hartford, then retired from Metals USA in Horicon. Jeanette enjoyed polka dancing, motorcycling, sewing, crocheting, other crafts, deer hunting with her family, and especially time spent with her grandchildren and watching their events.
Jeanette will be remembered by all who knew her as one of the most positive and kind people one could ever meet. Her smile, gift of conversation, and recall of even the smallest detail will be greatly missed.
Jeanette is survived by her four children, Dan (Penny) Yagodinski of Beaver Dam, Sue (Mike) Heathman of Plainfield, Ind., Lisa Yagodinski of Hartford, and Dean (Rebecca) Yagodinski of Manitowoc; 10 grandchildren, Laine and Paige Yagodinski, Charles (Amanda), Logan, Jesse, and Tessa Heathman, Stephen (Marissa) Imboden, Hannah (nee Yagodinski) (Seth) Hillmer, Sarah (fiancé, Thomas Schneiker), and Luke Yagodinski; and six great-grandsons, Hiro, Grim, and Kyan Heathman, and Isaac, Jacob, and Marcus Imboden. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Donna and Carol Beske, Carol (Jim) Parish, and Donna (Jerry) Priewe; brother-in-law, Randy (Charlotte) Paul; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is further survived by her four very beloved step-children, Robert (Nancy Holtz) Paul, Dawn (Robert) Locy, Janet (Alberto) Alicea, and Scott (Karen) Paul; three step-grandchildren, Nicole (Eric) Gruenewald, Nathaniel Paul (Christina Grey), and Vanessa Paul (fiancé, Michael Brown); and five step-great-grandchildren, Vaidah, Julian, Londyn, Greyson, and Declan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and brothers, Clarence "Butch" Beske Jr. and Gerhardt Beske.
The family would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to the pastors at St. Stephen's for their many visits, offering Jeanette strength through God's Word and Sacrament, as well as the Hillside Hospice nurses, Shayla, Debbie, Lola, Denise, and staff for their compassion and care.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 14 at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and also on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Memorials may be given to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)