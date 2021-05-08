Paul, Jeanette Minnie (Yagodinski)

BEAVER DAM - The Lord took Jeanette Paul to her eternal, joyous home in heaven on May 5, 2021, at the age of 82, after her courageous battle against cancer. She was born on Aug. 4, 1938, in Beaver Dam, to Clarence J. and Minnie (Wendorf) Beske. She became a child of God through Holy Baptism on Aug. 28, 1938, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and was confirmed on May 18 by the Rev. L.C. Kirst. She remained a lifelong member of St. Stephen's and treasured the gift of salvation earned for her by Jesus.

Jeanette was married to Gerald Yagodinski on Aug. 6, 1960. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2005. She married Warren Paul on Oct. 24, 2009. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2018.

Jeanette was a lifetime resident of the Beaver Dam area. She attended grade school at St. Stephen's Lutheran School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1956. She worked at The Old National Bank in Beaver Dam, Kmart in Beaver Dam and Hartford, then retired from Metals USA in Horicon. Jeanette enjoyed polka dancing, motorcycling, sewing, crocheting, other crafts, deer hunting with her family, and especially time spent with her grandchildren and watching their events.