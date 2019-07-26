Paul G. Kohl, age 54 of Watertown, left this world on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
A memorial gathering for Paul will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. All guests are invited to wear blue, Paul's favorite color.
Paul was born on January 8, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Beaver Dam to Gabriel Martha (Lacaeyse) and Gordon Richard Kohl of Reeseville, WI. Paul graduated from Beaver Dam High School and Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac. He was an avid hunter, antique collector, car enthusiast and animal lover. He was a permanent member of UFCW. Paul worked in the food industry as a sales and account manager, and most recently at Pick N Save in Columbus.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh Marie Kohl of Watertown; brothers, Gordon G. (Pat Frinak) of Randolph, Dennis (Mary) of Waterloo; nephews and nieces, Emily Kohl, Benjamin (Kaleena) Kohl, Stephen Kohl, Bethany (Ryan) Bruenig and their children; uncle, Delmar Kohl of Beaver Dam; aunt, Margaret (Kohl) Adamzak of Le Seur, MN; dear friend, Denise Denslow of Fond du Lac; many cousins, other relatives and friends. He will also be missed by his dog, Koda and cats, Jerry and Oreo.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents; Cari Kohl, mother of his daughter; aunts and uncles, Helen and Lawrence Bickel, Margaret and Harold Gernetzke, Shirley Kohl, Robert Adamzak; cousins; and other relatives.
If desired, memorials for Paul’s daughter, Kayleigh, can be directed in Kayleigh Kohl’s name to Associated Bank, 600 E Main St., Watertown, where a memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Courtney (Dane) Kulzick, the Rothschadl family, and many neighbors who have offered tremendous help and support during this time.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
