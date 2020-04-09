Paul L. Klug, age 73, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, he will be cremated.
Paul was born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Watertown, Wis. to the late Lawrence and Adeline (Novenski) Klug. He attended St. Peter’s Elementary School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964. Paul served in the US Air Force as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. Paul attended DeVry University in Chicago where he earned a degree in Electronics. On Oct. 16, 1999, he was united in marriage with Susan Sauer at Springbrook Chapel in Burnett. Paul was an entrepreneur who owned and operated several local businesses. He owned Mid-City TV and Appliance Repair in Beaver Dam, Curves Fitness in Beaver Dam and Columbus, and Paradise Tanning Salon in Beaver Dam. He also tended bar at the Knotty Pine Lodge in Fox Lake and was known as a Martini Master. Paul also enjoyed the outdoors. He and his good friend Joe enjoyed trips to Canada to fish and also trips to Northern Wisconsin to hunt turkey, deer, geese and ducks. Paul was a member and past president of the Beaver Dam Exchange Club and was active in the many brat fries and fish boils that the club held.
Survivors include his two children, Nyre (Jeffrey) Blume of Madison and Quinn (Becca) Klug of Beaver Dam; his grandson, Neo Klug; two sisters, Lynn Klug of Beaver Dam and Becky (David) Holmes of Malone; a brother-in-law, Ray Dunning of Fall River; aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan Klug; two sisters, Mary Brunker and Kathleen Dunning; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
