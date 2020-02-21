Paul Lober, 80, Jackson

You have free articles remaining.
JACKSON - Paul was born on Nov.8, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Arnold Lober and Emma (Wolf) Lober. He left Milwaukee at the age of 6, and moved with his family to Columbus, Wis., where his father was a teacher and principal at Zion Lutheran School, and where he would spend his youth. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1957. He attended Northwestern College for 1 year, before enlisting in the US Army. Paul spent his military service from 1958-1961, serving in communications military intelligence, and served in Japan for 1 year as well.
Born to Eternal Life Feb. 18, 2020, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Gresens) Lober. Loving father of Timothy (J. Spencer Shafer) Lober, Matthew (Charlene) Lober, Rebecca (Robert) Johnson, and Andrew (Paula) Lober. Dear brother of John (Anna) Lober. Further survived by 5 grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Cedarburg, from 4-7 p.m. A visitation will also be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 10-12 noon at Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church (N71 W20131 Highland Rd.), Jackson, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Paul will be laid to rest at David's Star Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or to the American Legion Post #486 are appreciated.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)