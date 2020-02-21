Paul Lober, 80, Jackson

JACKSON - Paul was born on Nov.8, 1939, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Arnold Lober and Emma (Wolf) Lober. He left Milwaukee at the age of 6, and moved with his family to Columbus, Wis., where his father was a teacher and principal at Zion Lutheran School, and where he would spend his youth. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1957. He attended Northwestern College for 1 year, before enlisting in the US Army. Paul spent his military service from 1958-1961, serving in communications military intelligence, and served in Japan for 1 year as well.