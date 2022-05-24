BARABOO—Paul Mac Hankins, was born in Taylorsville, Mississippi, to Rey Rassie Hankins and Esther Jones. Paul lived an adventurous life starting with being on his own since the age of nine. He traveled from Mississippi to Texas when he was 16 years old to work on his uncle’s farm. From that point he would work many jobs which included car sales, truck driving, mechanic, cook, motel owner, and duplex landlord.

He loved meeting new people and learning their stories. He would move to various places in the Midwest. From there he would move on to Illinois to meet his surviving wife, Betty. They married and had Patricia, Thomas and April. Paul moved the family to Wisconsin to start a new life as a motel owner. He ran the Hillside Motel for over 30 years and made new friends along the way. As they settled down, Paul would eventually get to celebrate more with five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He lived a full adventurous life and retired at the age of 65. He then lived a peaceful life until the age of 81. May Paul rest in peace.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Gunderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.