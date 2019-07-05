Paul Parson Shaw, age 82, of Portage, formerly of Poynette and Cambria, went to be with his heavenly family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, in Fitchburg.
Paul was born on August 25, 1936, in Portage, the son of Warren and Mary (Packard) Shaw. He was raised in the Township of Dekorra. After graduating from Poynette High School in 1955, Paul bought his first home and remodeled it for his former wife, Marlene Johnson. They were married in 1956, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Rio. Blessing this marriage, were his five daughters, Pam Seipel of Rio, Terry (Mike) Bilkey of Lodi, Peggy (Rick) Childs of Poynette, Patti (Jeff) Rouse of Poynette, and Jackie of the state of Oregon. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
After Paul and Marlene parted ways, Paul met and married Donna Achterberg, on June 5, 1993, at Cambria, Wisconsin, and was pleased to be a stepfather to her two sons, Gary (Kim) Achterberg of Beaver Dam and Eugene Achterberg of Marshall.
Paul had various jobs of interest to him: dairy farming for many years along with being a precision machinist at Gisholt and Kipps of Madison. After that, he worked for Chemlinks in pollution control, traveling the Midwest power plants, K-Sil, and managed Langdon Mill Apartments, in Cambria. Paul addressed Congress at the State level about issues of stray voltage and pollution; not for any benefit for himself, but for mankind; wanting to exit this earth as clean as when he entered. Paul treasured hunting and fishing with his best long time friend, Harland Hebel. The Wisconsin River was in his Native American blood and he knew how to read the river.
Paul leaves behind his best friend and dear wife, Donna; his dear daughters, their children and grandchildren; their mother, Marlene; sisters-in-law, Donna Shaw of Sikeston, Missouri, Madelin Shaw of Poynette, Margie Miller of Arizona, Judy (Gary) Hahn of Waunakee, Myrtle Calkins of Pardeeville, and Sharon Wright of Watertown; his brother-in-law, Mory Johnson; step-sons, Gary and Eugene Achterberg; cousins and many long time friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brothers, Gordon, Peter, and Johnny, sister, Virginia Jay, brother-in-law, Harold Johnson, and son-in-law, Dan Seipel.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Rev. Rod Armon officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
