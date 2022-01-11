Pauley, Mark Edward

Mark was born on Nov. 17, 1977, in Cadillac, Mich., the son of Sandra Knoph and Kevin Bowman. He was a 1995 graduate of Portage High School. He enjoyed golfing, basketball and baseball, and was an avid Detroit Lions football fan. Mark started working at PepsiCo., Portage, during his senior year in high school, and worked there for 18 years. He was currently working for MSC Industrial Supply of Appleton, Wis. Mark was a board member of Blumen Charities. He especially enjoyed their spring and fall golf outings, which raise money for families in Lincoln County. Mark enjoyed camping with Jenah and her children.