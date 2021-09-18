Paulin, John "Jack"

BARABOO - John "Jack" Paulin, age 95, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows. He was born on July 10, 1926, in Marshfield, Wis., the son of Wilmer and Anna Dorothy (Sullivan) Paulin. After graduation from Marshfield High School in 1944, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Corps, serving two years as a tail gunner.

He married the love of his life, Jean Markee, in 1946, and they had four children. In 1950 he graduated from UW-La Crosse with a double major in social studies and physical education. He was hired by Gays Mills High School where he taught social studies, and was head basketball and baseball coach for four years. He also served as the district's summer recreational director.

Lancaster High School hired him to teach social studies. While at Lancaster he was the head basketball coach for 29 years and the head baseball coach for 22 years. He also served as the summer recreational director in Lancaster for 13 years.

Coach Paulin was elected into both the Wisconsin Baseball and Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Coach was named "Conference Coach of the Year" by his peers in the Southwestern Conference five times in the sport of basketball.