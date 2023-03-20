Oct. 17, 1937—March 13, 2023

COLUMBUS—Pauline J. Zeier, age 85, died peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023 at University of Wisconsin Hospital surrounded by her children.

She was born on October 17, 1937 in Leadmine to Neil and Peg (Rowe) Copeland. Pauline was a 1955 graduate of Benton High School. She was also a 1958 graduate of the Madison Methodist Nursing School.

Pauline was married to Albert Zeier on May 10, 1958 in Benton.

Pauline had a long nursing career including service at Madison Methodist Hospital from 1958 to 1961, Wisconsin Central Colony (Central Wisconsin Center) from 1961 to 1973 and Columbus Community Hospital (Prairie Ridge) from 1973 to her retirement in 2010.

Pauline enjoyed camping, traveling, visiting with family and friends, reading, and service to others. She was involved in Homemakers and committees at the Columbus Community Hospital. Pauline was presented the Carol Award by the Community of Columbus.

She was involved in the Columbus United Methodist Church in many capacities including Sunday School teacher, United Methodist Women, many church committees, and caregiver.

Survivors include four daughters: Tamar “Tammy” (Thomas) Wylesky of Fall River, Cheryl (Ronald) Hurckman of Columbus, Lauri (Todd) Jensen of Fall River, Jennifer (Brandon) Leverenz of Brooklyn; four sons: Mark of Fall River, Kevin (Kathleen) of Ridgeway, Timothy (Rose) of Dracut MA, Benjamin (Maria) of Germantown; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna (Roger) of Okee; two brothers: John Copeland of Sheboygan and Stephen Copeland of Leadmine; sister-in-law, Annette Dohm of Waterford; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; parents; grandson, Joshua; four sisters-in-law: Gloria Copeland, Jane Copeland, Anne Copeland and Frances Warren; two brothers-in-law: Herbert Warren and Theodore Dohm.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Columbus United Methodist Church, Columbus with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Pastor Sang Wook Park will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus with a private family service.

Memorials may be directed to CUMC or Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Pauline’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.