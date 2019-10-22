BARABOO - Pauline Maratik, age 79, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, peacefully at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Per Pauline’s request, no service or visitation are planned. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Pauline was born May 2, 1940, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Jean and Mederise (Pelletier) Cournoyer. She lived in West Warwick, R.I. for the first 20 years of her life. She married Peter Maratik, on Nov. 21, 1959, and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. During those years, she attended Lakeland College and received her L.P.N. Degree and worked at various doctor offices.
Followed by working at the Sheboygan Fire Department as a dispatcher. She moved to Portage with her husband in 1959, and spent many years working at several jobs and raising her family.
In 1967, with her husband, they purchased Portage Woolen Mills as co-owners and ran the business until 1976, when the business closed. She was the Office Manager along with working in the Mill as needed. In 2001, she moved to Lake Delton with Peter where she worked at Kalahari Resort and Noah’s Ark until she retired.
Pauline was an avid camper for many years, enjoyed traveling until she started having health problems. She enjoyed crocheting and word searches as a pastime along with playing card games.
She is survived by her husband, Peter; son, John (Sharon) Maratik; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Tyler Maratik and two adopted grandchildren, Blain and Denise Lister; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Cournoyer; niece, Lourie; and nephew Ronald, Jr., all in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
The family of Pauline would like to thank Dr. Morine Murphy, people of S.S.M. Hospice, Bright Star and IRIS for all their excellent services.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
