Paulson, Mary Alice

NEW LISBON – Mary Alice Paulson, born Nov. 11, 1938, died on April 22, 2021.
We have been told it was a cardiac event, although diagnosis does not matter...we are of the mindset that she passed with what is said to be "broken heart syndrome." Our Mom loved passionately and deeply.
Mary was a loving, devoted, protective mother and grandmother (Momma Bear) who cherished her family and became a friend to anyone she crossed paths with; her kindness was like no other.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Mike; parents, Herbert Odell Armstrong and Bernice (Douglas) Armstrong; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Emma Paulson; brothers, William, James, Kenneth, Pete, Doug and Jack Armstrong; sister-in-law, Toni Moser; special friend, Linda Quinn; and her constant companion of 16 years, Joey, who was always at her side.
She is survived by children, Vanessa (Rich) of New Lisbon, Debbie (Dennis) Smeltz of Enola, Pa., Tom of Lemoyne, Pa., and Tim of New Lisbon, Wis. She is further survived by her sister, Ruth (George) Prince; brothers, Roy and Ray (Judy) Armstrong; 16 grandkids, Jeff (Katie), Janice (Mark), Thomas (LaRae), Erik (Kristy), Curt (Heather), Amanda (Christian), Kyle (Geraldine), Chad, Cody, Dusty, Vincent, Crystal (Matt), Becky (Tyler), Douglas, Jeff, and Dustin (Brittany); 22 great-grandkids; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Mary was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held Friday, April 30 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., with a tribute service at 4 p.m. to honor Mom, at the NEW LISBON COMMUNITY CENTER, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon, WI. Food will be served.
Crandall Funeral Home is assisting the family.
