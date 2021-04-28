Paulson, Mary Alice

NEW LISBON – Mary Alice Paulson, born Nov. 11, 1938, died on April 22, 2021.

We have been told it was a cardiac event, although diagnosis does not matter...we are of the mindset that she passed with what is said to be "broken heart syndrome." Our Mom loved passionately and deeply.

Mary was a loving, devoted, protective mother and grandmother (Momma Bear) who cherished her family and became a friend to anyone she crossed paths with; her kindness was like no other.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Mike; parents, Herbert Odell Armstrong and Bernice (Douglas) Armstrong; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Emma Paulson; brothers, William, James, Kenneth, Pete, Doug and Jack Armstrong; sister-in-law, Toni Moser; special friend, Linda Quinn; and her constant companion of 16 years, Joey, who was always at her side.