Paulson, Sister Mary Ellen, O.P.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE - Sister Mary Ellen Paulson, O.P., 92, passed away at Siena Center, Racine, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Catherine Ann was born April 8, 1928, to Norman and Margaret E. (nee Brown) Paulson in Milwaukee, Wis. She was raised on a farm between Mauston and Elroy, Wis. She attended Lindina 4, a one-room, eight-grade school. It was here she developed her passion for teaching, as she assisted Miss Cowen with the younger students. She was in the first graduating class (1947) of St Patrick's High School. She joined the Racine Dominicans on Sept. 7, 1947, and at her reception in 1948 she was given the religious name Sister Mary Ellen. She professed her first vows in 1950 and her final vows in 1956.