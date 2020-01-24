WAUPUN - Pearl Vande Zande, 91, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at the Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

Pearl was born July 15, 1928, in the town of Alto in Fond du Lac County, the daughter of Henry and Katie VerHage Loomans. On Sept. 5, 1947 she married Milton Vande Zande in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Waupun and Brandon areas all their married lives. Pearl loved music and enjoyed directing various choirs in churches in Waupun and Alto. Pearl and Milton managed apartments together in Waupun and Fond du Lac. Pearl was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun.

Pearl is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Maglio of Brookfield, and Mary (Lee) Schoenfeld of Fox Lake; six grandchildren, Cari (Chris) Kapenga, Peter (Lyndsey) Meenk, Amanda (Stephan) Peck, Stephen (Jen) Meenk, Dawn (Jason) Bradley, and Amy (Jason) Coppus; twelve great-grandchildren; five sisters, Evie (Ken) Devries of Waupun, Alice Posthuma of Brandon, Elaine Huizenga of Waupun, Hildred Loomans of Waupun, and Sue Davenport of Waupun; a brother, Dr. Henry Loomans of Two Rivers; and several nieces and nephews.

