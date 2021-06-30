Pearsall, Sharyl A.

BELOIT - Sharyl A. Pearsall, age 64, of Beloit, passed away, after a courageous battle against glioblastoma, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reedsburg on Feb. 23, 1957, the daughter of Verlyn and Mildred "Rose" (Sass) Baldwin. In 1975, Sharyl graduated from Royall High School in Elroy, Wis. On June 5, 1982, in an island ceremony, she married the love of her life, Daniel O. Pearsall, in New Lisbon, Wis. She joined the General Motors assembly line in 1986 and retired, as a UAW Problem Slover, in 2008. Graduating at the top of her class, Sharyl earned her RN degree in 1993 and went on to contribute to the establishment of HealthNet of Rock County. She had also worked at Don's Lawn and Garden for many years. She loved reading, journaling, singing, gardening, dancing, doing crafts, baking, sewing, and camping.

Sharyl was very passionate about everything she did; whether listening or talking, she allowed for other opinions while holding fast to her own. She adored her children and grandchildren, often telling them that they were her greatest blessings, and loved her husband with the same intensity.