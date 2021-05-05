Pearson, Peggy

RANDOLPH - Peggy Mae Pearson, age 57, of Randolph and formerly of Reeseville, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Peggy was born on Sept. 4, 1963, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Thomas and Mae (Klentz) Pearson. She graduated from Dodgeland High School in 1982 and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Reeseville, and later joined Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. She worked at K-Mart in Beaver Dam and Hartford for 28 years, and also worked at Fleet Farm for several years. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, baking, and watching NASCAR and football.

Peggy is survived by her sisters, Roxie Pearson of Watertown and Kay Pearson of Randolph; brother, Thomas (Sharon) Pearson Jr. of Reeseville; good friend, Jane Voss; and is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.

Visitation for Peggy will be held on Wednesday, May 12 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will take place at Reeseville Cemetery.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.