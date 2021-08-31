Pease, Terry D.

PARDEEVILLE—Terry D. Pease, of Pardeeville, passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2021. Terry was born at home in Wyocena, Wis. on Oct. 8, 1933. He was not only a gifted scholar, but also had a love for baseball and athleticism that led him as a young man to signing a minor league contract. He played baseball while in college and in the Army while stationed in Europe in the 1950’s. His love for baseball never subsided, however he instead decided to pursue a career in education and truly loved to create a culture for young minds to flourish. He served as the principal of Pardeeville Elementary/Jr. High School for a majority of his 35-year career.
His passion for loving God, studying faith development by reading Richard Rohr, and living his faith were most important to him. Terry was proud to be a life-long Democrat. He enjoyed his almost daily rounds of golf with his son Terry, following the latest Brewers score, and was an active member of his church. He authored a book on local history and nearly drove his wife insane while researching whatever his latest project was! Terry wrote historical markers in Pardeeville listing village history, and in Wyocena, a marker to remember the souls buried in Potter’’s Field on the edge of town.
Terry met the love of his life when he returned home after serving in the Army, and married Constance in 1959. They raised three kids, Valerie (Bill) Hoffmann, Terry (Connie) Pease, and Tyler (Tracy) Pease. He is additionally survived by his sister, Patty; and brother, Allen (Linda) Pease; and his grandchildren, Jordan (John), Rachel, Anna, Ethan; three great-grand-children, Norah, Clark, and Murray. He is preceded in death by parents, Emerson and Nyla Peas;e and his granddaughter, Sarah.
A Christian Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Pardeeville followed by a private inurnment at Wyocena Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the Grasse Funeral Home after the service. Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service at church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)