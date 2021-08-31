Pease, Terry D.

PARDEEVILLE—Terry D. Pease, of Pardeeville, passed away suddenly Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, 2021. Terry was born at home in Wyocena, Wis. on Oct. 8, 1933. He was not only a gifted scholar, but also had a love for baseball and athleticism that led him as a young man to signing a minor league contract. He played baseball while in college and in the Army while stationed in Europe in the 1950’s. His love for baseball never subsided, however he instead decided to pursue a career in education and truly loved to create a culture for young minds to flourish. He served as the principal of Pardeeville Elementary/Jr. High School for a majority of his 35-year career.

His passion for loving God, studying faith development by reading Richard Rohr, and living his faith were most important to him. Terry was proud to be a life-long Democrat. He enjoyed his almost daily rounds of golf with his son Terry, following the latest Brewers score, and was an active member of his church. He authored a book on local history and nearly drove his wife insane while researching whatever his latest project was! Terry wrote historical markers in Pardeeville listing village history, and in Wyocena, a marker to remember the souls buried in Potter’’s Field on the edge of town.